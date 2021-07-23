Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp Team for HBO Max Fantastical Medical Drama

Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers”), Matt Reeves (“The Batman”) and Oscar Sharp — who co-created the first film with a script entirely written by AI (“Sunspring”) — are teaming up to develop a fantastical medical drama for HBO Max. The magical-realist original series, titled “The Human Conditions,” follows a young British doctor that must treat impossible illnesses (and the emotional issues that underlie them). The show hails from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production banner, Warner Bros. Television and Brightstar.

6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Rafi Crohn will executive produce alongside Lindelof, Reeves and Sharp, who is also writing and directing. Tanya Seghatchian (“The Crown”) and John Woodward (“Cold War”) will executive produce via Brightstar.

Lindelof and Reeves are under overall deals with WBTV. Lindelof, who was recently creator and showrunner of the HBO limited series “Watchmen,” has a drama co-created with Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory”) headed to Peacock. He was also behind the ABC sci-fi drama series “Lost,” which spanned six season. Lindelof is repped by Range Media Partners and Myman Greenspan.

In addition to “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson, Reeves is directing multiple “Batman” shows for WBTV: a drama set in Gotham for HBO Max and an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho is also currently producing “Ordinary Joe,” a new drama series for NBC.

Sharp directed “The Kármán Line” starring Olivia Colman in 2014, “It’s No Game” in 2017 and “Zone Out” in 2018. He is repped by United Talent Agency, Echo Lake and Independent Talent.