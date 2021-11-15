‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced that “The D’Amelio Show” has been renewed for a second season.

The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively.

“The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation, as well as showrunner Sara Reddy.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video debuted a first look at Season 4 of “The Marvelous Ms. Maisel.” The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife in 1950s New York City who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. Executive producers include creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. See the first look images below.

Netflix debuted a trailer for “School of Chocolate,” a new unscripted series premiering Nov. 26. The series will follow eight pastry chefs and chocolate professionals who work to elevate their skills and careers with the guidance of famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon, with one student winning a prize package and career-changing opportunity. The students include chefs Amanda Miller, Cedrick Simpson, Daniel Joseph Corpuz, Juan Gutierrez, Mellisa Root, Stephanie Norcio, Thiago Silva and Tyricia Clark. Executive producers include Adam Cohen, Cara Tapper, Joanna Vernetti, Jeanne Begley and Andrea Richter. Super Delicious produces. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

Apple TV Plus announced “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” premieres Jan. 21, 2022. The series is a reboot of Jim Henson’s 1980s puppet show “Fraggle Rock,” set in a world where different species of Muppets must coexist. “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, and New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. Ritamarie Peruggi serves as producer. Watch a teaser below.

Disney Channel announced that a second edition of “Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest” will premiere on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The special follows Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman, stars of the “Zombies” movies, through a series of challenges at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort after dark, as part of a celebration honoring Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. “Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest” is produced by 7ate9 Productions. Jeff Hyman and director Artur Spigel serve as executive produces. Yvette Nicole Brown hosts.