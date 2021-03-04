Dakota, Elle Fanning Launch Production Company, Sign First Look Deal With Civic Center Media and MRC TV

Dakota and Elle Fanning have formed their own production company, Lewellen Pictures. In addition, the sisters have signed a first look TV deal with Civic Center Media in affiliation with MRC Television.

The deal furthers Elle’s relationship with Civic Center and MRC, as she currently stars in and executive produces the Hulu series “The Great,” which the companies produce.

Lewellen Pictures will develop both feature film and television projects, as well as other media including podcasts. Their first project under the first look deal will be a series adaptation of the Megan Miranda novel “The Last House.” Sarah Walker is attached to write and executive produce the show, which is described as a crime thriller about an intimate friendship between two girls who fall violently in love with each other’s differences, which, in the end, create doubt, betrayal and tragedy. The Fannings will executive produce alongside Brittany Kahan Ward and Mary Jane Skalski for Echo Lake Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to be launching this company together and to be teaming up with MRC who have been excellent partners on ‘The Great,'” the Fannings said. ” Our goal is to tell stories, through comedy and drama, which are authentic to the human experience, and not just from our own perspective. We also want to create content that we wouldn’t be able to make just as actors. We can learn so much when we look outside our specific points of view. We have been fortunate to work with many brilliant storytellers and hope to continue that track while also providing opportunities for many more.”

Elle’s other recent credits include “The Roads Not Taken” and “All The Bright Places.” Dakota recently appeared in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” from Quentin Tarantino. It was announced earlier this week she would play Susan Ford in the Showtime anthology “The First Lady.”

“Elle has brought such perspective and thoughtfulness as an executive producer on ‘The Great,’” said Elise Henderson, president of MRC Television. “We are excited by the vision she and Dakota have for Lewellen Pictures and for MRC Television to provide a home for the stories they will tell.”

The Fannings are repped by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson. Walker is repped by Gersh