Dakota Fanning Joins Andrew Scott in Showtime Series ‘Ripley’

Dakota Fanning has joined the cast of the Showtime drama series “Ripley,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels. She joins previously announced cast members Andrew Scott and Johnny Flynn.

In the series, Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy businessman to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit. Fanning will play Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability. Sherwood was previously portrayed by Gwyneth Paltrow in the film “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

“Dakota Fanning is the perfect choice to play the deliciously complicated Marge opposite Andrew Scott’s Tom Ripley,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming at Showtime. “She’s an actor that brings smarts and vulnerability to every part, with so much bubbling beneath the surface. We can’t wait to see her sink her teeth into this role in Steve Zallian’s ‘Ripley.’”

This marks the second role at Showtime for Fanning in recent weeks. It was previously announced that she will play Susan Ford, the daughter of Betty and President Gerald Ford, in the premium cabler’s anthology series “The First Lady.”

Fanning was most recently seen in the TNT series “The Alienist.” Her feature credits include “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “War of the Worlds,” “Uptown Girls,” “Man on Fire,” the “Twilight” films, and “Please Stand By.” Variety reported last week that Fanning and her sister, Elle, are launching their own production company.

She is repped by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

“Ripley” was first ordered to series at Showtime in September 2019. Oscar winner Steven Zaillian is attached to write and direct the entire first season in addition to serving as an executive producer. Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, Philipp Keel, and Charlie Corwin will also executive produce. Scott will produce in addition to starring. The series is a co-production between Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights.