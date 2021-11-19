Cynthia Erivo Set to Appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Judging Panel as Craig Revel Horwood Tests Positive for COVID-19

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is set to appear on the “Strictly Come Dancing” judging panel this weekend following Craig Revel Horwood’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Tony, Emmy and Grammy-award winning actor will join judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and head judge Shirley Balla for Musical Week on Saturday and Sunday night.

Erivo has starred in numerous productions on both sides of the Atlantic including “The Color Purple” and the “Sister Act U.K. Tour” as well as playing Aretha Franklin in “Genius” and Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.” She is set to play the Blue Fairy in the live-action remake of “Pinocchio” and earlier this month it was revealed she will star opposite Ariana Grande in the big screen version of “Wicked,” playing Ephaba.

“I’m so delighted to be joining the ‘Strictly’ judging panel for Musicals Week,” Erivo said in a statement. “Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one. I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend.”

A number of contestants have also missed a show this season, including Tom Fletcher and Judi Love.

Ten dancing couples remain in the competition and are set to go head-to-head this weekend as they dance to musical numbers including “Love is an Open Door” from Frozen, “On My Own” from “Les Misérables,” “Edelweiss” from “The Sound of Music” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from “Mary Poppins.”