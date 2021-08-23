Cynthia Erivo to Star in 1970s London Drama ‘Steel’

Emmy nominee Cynthia Erivo will star in and executive produce “Steel,” a 1970s drama set in London about a fiercely ambitious arms dealer.

Per the logline, Erivo (“Genius: Aretha Franklin,” “The Outsider”), will play protagonist Madeline Crowe, a self-made woman who seizes control of her own destiny in a high-octane and dangerous profession dominated by her male colleagues. Crowe, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants driven by an insatiable hunger to win at all costs, is also beholden to her son as a single mother. Through “Steel” we see how choices made by individuals desperate in pursuit of money and power shape the geopolitical landscape of our present, and how women like Crowe were the vanguard.

The series was developed and brought to MRC Television and Civic Center Media by Oscar-nominated Matt Charman’s production banner Binocular. Charman (“The Mothership,” “Bridge of Spies”), will executive produce via Binocular along with co-EPs Valery Ryan and Annelie Simmons. The thriller show is slated to be directed by Francis Lawrence.

“Steel” is written by Adam Gyngell and Fred Fernandez-Armesto. Erivo and Solome Williams will executive produce via their Edith’s Daughter banner; Lawrence and Cameron MacConomy via about:blank; Gyngell and Fernandez-Armesto. Edith’s Daughter is under a first-look deal with MRC Television and Civic Center Media.

Erivo is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, ID and Peikoff Mahan; Gyngell and Fernandez-Armesto are represented by CAA, Grandview, and Saylescreen. Lawrence is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Hansen, Jacobson; Charman is repped by CAA, Grandview, Independent Talent Group, and Hansen Jacobson.