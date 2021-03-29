The CW’s ‘All American: Homecoming’ Adds Six to Cast

The CW’s “All American” pilot spinoff starring Geffri Maya, “All American: Homecoming,” has added half a dozen new cast members: Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde.

“All American: Homecoming,” executive produced and written by “All American” showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, takes place against the backdrop of the HBCU experience, and will see Maya reprise her role as Simone Hicks.

According to the network, the spinoff “follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.”

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers are also executive producing the pilot, which will air as an episode in the current third season of “All American.” Berlanti Productions is producing in association with Warner Bros. Television. Michael Schultz will direct the “All American: Homecoming” pilot spinoff.

Smith, most recently seen in The CW’s “Legacies,” is set to play Damon Sims, who is described as a nationally ranked baseball prodigy from the South Side of Chicago, whose family moved to an affluent neighborhood shortly after his Little League team was involved in a controversial national scandal. Smith, who also starred in Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit” and BET’s “The Quad,” is repped by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Jenrette, most recently a series regular on Spectrum’s “Manhunt Deadly Games” and outstanding guest actress in a drama Emmy nominee in 2018 for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will play Amara Patterson, a successful journalist-turned-journalism professor who is Simone’s aunt. Jenrette is repped by MKS & Associates, Robyn Bluestone Management & attorney Matt Rosen of GGSSC.

Hardrict is Coach Marcus Turner, who once played baseball at Bringston University and had an injury derail his pro ball career. Hardrict recently filmed indie suspense thriller “Karen” opposite Taryn Manning, stars in Crackle’s “The Oath,” and heavily recurs on Showtime’s “The Chi” and CBS’ “SWAT.” He is repped by Buchwald and attorney Karl Austen.

Powell is Jessie Raymond, Jr., an Atlanta native and hardworking varsity baseball player who befriended Damon while teen ballplayers; being in Damon’s shadow complicates their friendship. Powell, who has appeared in “90210” and “Criminal Minds,” is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and ThirdHill Entertainment.

Walker plays Keisha McCalla, a university administrator and “unofficial mayor of Bringston,” known for being the life of the party despite being a freshman. Repped by Paonessa Talent Agency and MRK MGMT, Walker is known for her theater work in “Yen,” “Come As You Are,” and other stage productions.

Hyde is Thea Mays, a queen bee sophomore who takes responsibility for representing the Black community in the sport very seriously; Simone’s arrival at Bringston creates a clash with the bond they share as Black women in tennis. Hyde, who has appeared in “American Vandal” and “Katy Keene,” among other series, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.