‘CSI’ Follow-Up Ordered to Series at CBS, William Petersen and Jorja Fox to Return

CBS has given a series order to “CSI: Vegas,” a sequel series to the network’s hit forensics procedural “CSI.”

Original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise the roles of Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. The series opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Along with Petersen and Fox, the new series will also star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon. The show will debut during the 2021-2022 broadcast season. It was first reported as being in development at CBS last year.

Jason Tracey will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Uta Briesewitz will direct and serve as executive producer in the first episode. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, Petersen and Cindy Chvatal also serve as executive producers. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

The original “CSI” premiered in 2000 on CBS and aired for 15 seasons and 335 episodes. The series was a smash-hit in the ratings and was the most watched drama series in the world for seven years between 2006 and 2016, per data from Eurodata and the International TV Audience Awards. It ultimately spawned three other shows: “CSI: Miami” (2002-2012); “CSI: New York” (2004-2013); and “CSI: Cyber” (2014-2016).