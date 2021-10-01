‘Cruel Intentions’ Series in the Works at IMDb TV

Another attempt at a “Cruel Intentions” TV series is in development at IMDb TV.

Inspired by the 1999 film of the same name — which was itself inspired by the novel “Dangerous Liaisons” — the new iteration of the series follows two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations, even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

NBC had previously ordered a pilot for a followup to the film back in 2016, with one of the film’s original stars — Sarah Michelle Gellar — returning in the role of Kathryn Merteuil. It was ultimately not picked up to series. Prior to that, Fox attempted to mount a prequel series that was canceled before it made it to air. Three episodes of that show were assembled into the direct-to-video film “Cruel Intentions 2” in 2001. Another direct-to-video sequel, “Cruel Intentions 3,” was released in 2004.

The new version of the series is written and executive produced by Phoebe Fisher with Sara Goodman. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film will executive produce. Moritz was a producer on the original film, while he and Shetty executive produced the NBC pilot. Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment will also executive produce the IMDb TV series along with Bruce Mellon. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios will produce with Original Film.

This marks the latest Amazon-affiliated project for Goodman. She is also the writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Amazon’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series, which premieres on Oct. 15. Moritz and Shetty are also executive producing that series. Her other credits include “Peacher,” “Outsiders,” and “Gossip Girl.” She is currently under an overall deal at Sony. She is repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro.

Fisher and Goodman met during their time on “IKWYDLS,” on which Fister was a staff writer. Her debut feature as a writer, “Down Low,” recently wrapped production. Fisher co-wrote the script for the film with star Lukas Gage. They are currently developing the feature “Orange Crush” together as well, while Fisher is working on the feature “Spiral” for Petra Collins and Selena Gomez. She is repped by Lighthouse Management & Media and UTA.

“Cruel Intentions” marks the latest series adaptation of a film in the works at IMDb TV, which is backed by Amazon. The streamer is also developing a series version of “Lords of Dogtown.” IMDb TV will also be the home of a “Bosch” spinoff series, and currently airs the revival of TNT series “Leverage.”