Emmys 2021: Nominations Scorecard by Platform, Program and Studio

Netflix and the expanded world of HBO and HBO Max made it a duel this year in race to gather the most Primetime Emmy nominations overall.

Netflix took in a whopping 129 nominations, paced by “The Crown,” which tied with Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” as the most-nominated program overall with 24 bids apiece. HBO and HBO Max combined racked up a total of 130 nominations, led by “Lovecraft Country,” the now-canceled HBO period drama. HBO Max’s most-nominated series was “Hacks” with 15 mentions, followed by “The Flight Attendant” with nine.

Netflix’s haul was down significantly from 2020 when it raked in 160 nominations compared to 107 for HBO.

Disney Plus made a huge leap in its second year of eligibility, landing 71 nominations including a comedy series mention for “WandaVision.” NBC was the most-recognized broadcast network with 46 noms topped as ever by “Saturday Night Live” with 21. Apple TV Plus grabbed 34 thanks largely to comedy juggernaut “Ted Lasso.” CBS took in 26 while Hulu brought in 25. Amazon Prime Video received 18 including its first-ever drama series bid for “The Boys.”

Showtime, FX Networks and and AMC Networks had modest showings after a year in which programming plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also clear that the industry’s focus when it comes to prestige TV is in the streaming realm. Quibi, the now shuttered streaming service, grabbed eight nominations compared to six for Showtime and one for the AMC Plus premium service.

FX Networks took in 16 nominations, led by “Pose” with nine including a bid for best drama series.

Breakdown by program (five or more nominations)

The Crown (24)

The Mandalorian (24)

WandaVision (23)

The Handmaid’s Tale (21)

Saturday Night Live (21)

Ted Lasso (20)

Lovecraft Country (18)

The Queen’s Gambit (18)

Mare of Easttown (16)

Hacks (15)

Bridgerton (12)

Hamilton (12)

The Flight Attendant (9)

I May Destroy You (9)

Pose (9)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (9)

Allen v. Farrow (7)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (7)

The Social Dilemma (7)

The Underground Railroad (7)

The Voice (7)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (6)

Bo Burnham: Inside (6)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (6)

The Kominsky Method (6)

Queer Eye (6)

This Is Us (6)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (5)

Black-ish (5)

The Boys (5)

Dancing With the Stars (5)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (5)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (5)

Halston (5)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (5)

Top Chef (5)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (5)

Nominations by Platform (five or more nominations)

HBO/HBO Max (130)

Netflix (129)

Disney Plus (71)

NBC (46)

Apple TV Plus (34)

CBS (26)

Hulu (25)

ABC (23)

Amazon Prime Video (18)

FX Networks (16)

VH1 (11)

National Geographic (10)

Bravo (8)

Quibi (8)

Fox (7)

Paramount Plus (6)

Showtime (6)

More to come

(Pictured: “The Crown,” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Mandalorian”)