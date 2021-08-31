‘The Croods’ New TV Series Coming to Hulu and Peacock

A new adventure awaits the Croods as the prehistoric family is getting a new TV series.

“The Croods: Family Tree,” inspired by the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film “The Croods: A New Age” (a sequel to the 2013 hit “The Croods”), premieres on Hulu and Peacock on Sept. 23. The animated show follows rivals-turned-friends the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on a farm and overcome their differences.

“Star Wars” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” actress Kelly Marie Tran returns as the voice of Dawn Betterman, alongside Amy Landecker as Ugga, Kiff VandenHeuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, AJ Locascio as Thunk, Dee Bradley Baker as Sandy, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil and Amy Rosoff as Hope.

Mark Banker (“Go, Dog. Go!”) and Todd Grimes (“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants”) serve as executive producers.

The six-episode “The Croods: Family Tree” is the rare original series to air on competing streamers. Both DreamWorks and Peacock are owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. Disney has full operating control of Hulu after Comcast agreed in 2019 to sell its stake in the streamer.

Another television series, the 2D-animated “Dawn of the Croods” — set before the events of the first film — debuted in 2015 and ran for four seasons on Netflix.

The two movies, starring Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke, grossed a cumulative $800 million worldwide.

Watch the trailer for “The Croods: Family Tree” below.