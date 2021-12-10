Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.”

Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the podcast “Why Won’t You Date Me?,” and appearing in supporting and recurring roles in comedy series such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Tuca & Berie.” Most recently, she debuted her Netflix comedy special “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo).” Up next, she stars on NBC’s “Grand Crew.”

“This is definitely going to be the best Critics Choice Awards show ever,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “Imagine Taye and Nicole up in front of a big, beautiful room full of all the biggest stars in film and television — all dressed to kill, drinking champagne and hoping to win. It’s going to be a blast!”

The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is repped by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

GREENLIGHTS

Disney Branded Television has started production on “Meet the Mayhems,” a live-action comedy series set to premiere in summer 2022. The series follows Havoc, whose supervillain family must relocate to a small Texas town after she gets them in trouble with the League of Villains. She and her neighbor Hartley work to hide her powers as she tries to live a normal life. Isabella Pappas, Lucy Davis, James Patrick Stuart and Kayden Muller-Janssen star. Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore serve as creators.