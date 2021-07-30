‘Criminal Minds’ Revival at Paramount Plus Is ‘Dead,’ Says Star Paget Brewster

UPDATED: Paget Brewster, who played FBI supervisory special agent Emily Prentiss in “Criminal Minds,” tweeted that a revival of the show previously learned to be in development at Paramount Plus is “dead.”

Variety reported about the revival’s early development in February. Brewster expressed regret on Thursday while responding to a fan account curious if there was any news about the show, saying “No, and sadly, we think it’s dead. I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.” Other stars of the show, such as Mandy Patinkin, Matthew Gray Gubler and A. J. Cook, have not yet made public comments.

According to an individual with knowledge of the project, it remains in active development at the streamer.

No, and sadly, we think it's dead.I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

Created by Jeff Davis, “Criminal Minds” was an incredibly popular procedural for CBS, beginning in 2005 and running for 15 seasons and 324 episodes. The series concluded its run on the broadcaster in February 2020.

A “Criminal Minds” revival would have been one of many reboots in the works Paramount Plus, which earlier this year released a reunion season of “The Real World,” the MTV show often credited with creating the genre of reality television. The streamer is currently releasing episodes of a “grown up” revival of Nickelodeon teen comedy “iCarly” revival while also developing “Y: 1883,” a prequel series to Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone.” Additionally, talks of “The Real Criminal Minds,” a docuseries meant to accompany the procedural drama, were previously reported.