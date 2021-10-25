Craig Robinson Snake Hunter Comedy Series ‘Killing It’ at Peacock Sets Main Cast

The Craig Robinson-led Peacock comedy series “Killing It” has set its main cast.

Claudia O’Doherty (“Love,” “Trainwreck”), Rell Battle (“Black-ish,” “The Good Doctor”), Scott MacArthur (“The Mick,” “Righteous Gemstones”), Stephanie Nogueras (“The Good Fight,” “Switched at Birth”), Wyatt Walter (“Sons of Thunder”), and Jet Miller (“Bethany,” “Young Dylan”) have all joined Robinson in the series.

Robinson stars in the half-hour series as Craig, a man who will do anything to make his American Dream come true, even compete in a state-sponsored python hunt. The show was ordered to series at the streamer in February.

O’Doherty will play Jillian, a down-on-her luck Uber driver who introduces Craig to the bizarre world of snake hunting. Battle will play Isaiah, Craig’s younger brother, whose version of the American Dream is a lot less legal than Craig’s. MacArthur will play Brock, a rival snake hunter and aspiring social media star. Nogueras will play Camille, Craig’s ex-wife with whom he uneasily co-parents their pre-teen daughter, Vanessa. Miller will play Vanessa, who idolizes her father, but wants nothing to do with hunting snakes. Walter will play Corby, Brock’s teenage son and reluctant cameraman.

O’Doherty is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Felker Toczek. Battle is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson. MacArthur is repped by Haven Entertainment, UTA, and Barnes Morris. Nogueras is repped by Kazarian, Measures, Ruskin and Associates. Walter is repped by AEFH / Pinnacle Theatrical and Stride Management. Miller is repped by Atlas Artists and Atlanta Models and Talent.

“Killing It” hails from writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. The pair previously worked with Robinson on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” where he played “The Pontiac Bandit” Doug Judy in multiple episodes. Robinson is also an executive producer on “Killing It” along with Mark Schulman and Mo Marable, with Marable also directing the first three episodes. Universal Television will produce.

(Pictured, from left to right: Rell Battle, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter)