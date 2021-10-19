‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser: John Cho’s Spike Spiegel Chooses Noodles Over Bounty in Special Footage

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series “Cowboy Bebop” in anticipation of its premiere in exactly one month. The teaser, titled “The Lost Session,” is a standalone adventure comprised of specially created footage that won’t be seen in the series.

The teaser features bounty hunters Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) as they embark on a quick adventure for “a new bounty on the line.” Through shifting colored lenses and moving panels used to differentiate between scenes, the footage exhibits the cowboys battling various foes. Upbeat, horn-heavy music plays throughout the teaser, until Valentine cuts off the final shootout by saying, “Hey nut buckets, there’s no payout if you shoot him in the face.” The trailer ends with Spiegel and Black comedically arguing about who was responsible for losing the payout as the scene pans out to show their spaceship.

Based on the anime series of the same name, “Cowboy Bebop” also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine. The show is executive produced by André Name, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, along with Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Osaki of Sunrise Inc. Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg and Christopher Yost also executive produced. Nemec serves as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series and original composer Yoko Kanno returns to score the live-action adaptation.

“Cowboy Bebop” premieres on Netflix Nov. 19. Watch the standalone teaser below.