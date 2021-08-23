‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Releases First Look Photos of John Cho and Cast, Announces Premiere Date

Netflix has released first look photos of the upcoming “Cowboy Bebop” adaptation starring John Cho, which premieres on Nov. 19.

Based on the renowned late ‘90s anime series of the same name, this live-action reboot is an outer space-set western that follows a team of bounty hunters led by Spike Spiegel (Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) hunt down criminals throughout the solar system while each trying to escape dark pasts of their own.

Cho is best known for his roles in the “Harold and Kumar” films and the rebooted “Star Trek” films, with more recent credits including “Searching” and Season 2 of “The Exorcist.” Shakir is known for playing Bushmaster in Marvel’s “Luke Cage,” while Pineda played Zia Rodriguez in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Alex Hassell (“The Miniaturist”) and Elena Satine (“Revenge”) also star.

The “Cowboy Bebop” reboot was first announced in 2017 and picked up by Netflix in 2018. The original anime, which premiered in 1998, proved to be a major commercial and critical success despite the fact the entire television series consists of just 26 episodes. It has inspired two manga series and an anime film, the latter of which was released in the U.S. in 2003.

André Nemec serves as showrunner, and executive produces on behalf of Midnight Studios along with Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg. Also executive producing are Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg and Christopher Yost, as well as Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios and Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc. Shinichirō Watanabe, director of the original anime, is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation.

View the first look images below.

John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir in Cowboy Bebop Nicola Dove/Netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop Geoffrey Short/Netflix

Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop Geoffrey Short/Netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop Nicola Dove/Netflix

John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir in Cowboy Bebop Geoffrey Short/Netflix