‘Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season

“Cowboy Bebop” has been canceled at Netflix after just one season, Variety has confirmed.

The show debuted on the streamer on Nov. 19. Based on the anime series of the same name, the series followed three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. They are: Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). The series also starred Elena Satine as Julia and Alex Hassell as Vicious.

“Cowboy Bebop” was executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec served as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe was a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returned for the live-action adaptation.

The 10-episode series failed to find much love upon its debut, with both critics and audiences alike largely split on it. The show holds just a 46% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 54% audience approval. In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote “Netflix’s live-action remake of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ tries to be so much all at once, and appeal to so many different potential audiences, that it ends up struggling to forge an identity of its own.

The show was part of Netflix’s larger efforts to produce live-action adaptations of beloved anime properties. There is also a live-action “One Piece” series in the works, with that show recently announcing its cast. Variety exclusively reported in July that a live-action “Pokemon” series is in development as well. The streamer previously released a live-action “Death Note” film in 2017.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the cancelation.