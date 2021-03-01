Constance Wu Joins Chris Pratt Amazon Series ‘Terminal List’

Constance Wu has been cast in the upcoming Amazon thriller series “The Terminal List,” Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced series lead Chris Pratt and recently announced fellow cast member Taylor Kitsch. The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Wu will star as Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power. Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms. Now at a crossroads in her career, Katie finds an unlikely ally in rogue Navy SEAL James Reece. She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against to light.

It was announced last month that Wu would be part of the upcoming Amazon anthology series “Solos.” She is also known for her starring role in the ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” which wrapped up its run on the broadcaster last February after six seasons and over 100 episodes. On the film side, she earned a Golden Globe nod for playing the lead in the blockbuster feature “Crazy Rich Asians.” Other notable film roles include “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez as well as “Crow: The Legend,” “The Feels,” and “Sound of My Voice.” She is currently developing an adaptation of the novel “Goodbye, Vitamin” by Rachel Khong, which she will star in and executive produce with Dylan Clarke Productions.

She is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

“The Terminal List” is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. Pratt will star in and executive produce under his Indivisible Pictures banner along with Jon Schumacher, while Fuqua will direct and executive produce via Fuqua Films. David DiGilio will write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner. Daniel Shattuck will also write and executive produce. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.