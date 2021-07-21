Former ‘Conan’ PR Exec Drew Shane Named VP of Communications at Ranker

Former longtime Conan O’Brien PR exec Drew Shane has joined Ranker as Vice President of communications. At Ranker, he’ll report to CEO/founder Clark Benson and oversee publicity efforts for the company’s portfolio.

Ranker, which attracts more than 30 million unique visitors worldwide each month, is known for fan-powered rankings on various topics, including TV shows, films and music. The company’s Ranker Insights, which has amassed more than a billion votes, focuses on psychographic correlation data that delivers personalized consumer recommendations (“if you like X, you’ll also like Y, Z”), and also audience insights to marketers, studios, and platforms seeking a deeper understanding of consumer tastes and preferences.

Ranker Insights also last year launched Watchworthy, a crowd-sourced TV recommendation app.

Shane was most recently VP of communications for Conan O’Brien’s Conaco production company, overseeing PR for all Conaco and Team Coco. He helped launch TBS’ “Conan” talk show, and was also involved in the premiere of other content such as “The Pete Holmes Show,” “Eagleheart,” “Deon Cole’s Black Box,” “Final Space” and the series of “Conan Without Borders” specials. He also created the communications plan for the launch of O’Brien’s Team Coco Podcast Network and its flagship series, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

Shane first joined Conaco/Team Coco in 2010, when O’Brien left NBC. But he had worked with O’Brien since 2009, taking over PR duties for “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and working on the end of that show’s 16-year run, before helping launch the seven-month “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” Shane spent five years at NBC Universal, joining in 2005 and working mostly on late night, comedy and alternative programming. His other shows included “Last Call with Carson Daly,” “NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Community.”