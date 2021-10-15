Common Joins Apple Series ‘Wool’

Common has joined the cast of the “Wool” series adaptation at Apple.

The show is based on the Hugh Howey novel series of the same name. Common will star alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo.

“Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Common will appear in the role of Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security.

In addition to his highly successful music career, Common has found acclaim both in film and television music as well. Most notably, he and John Legend won both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for writing the song “Glory” for the film “Selma,” with Common also appearing in the film in a supporting role. He was nominated for another Academy Award for best original song alongside Diane Warren for the song “Stand Up for Something” in the film “Marshall.” He is also an Emmy winner for best music and lyrics along with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins for the critically-acclaimed documentary “13th.”

As an actor, he has starred in films like “Smokin’ Aces,” “The Hate U Give,” “American Gangster,” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” On TV, he appeared on the Showtime series “The Chi,” which he also executive produces, as well as “Never Have I Ever” and “Hell on Wheels” among others.

He is repped by UTA, Grandview, The Lede Company, and Myman Greenspan.

Graham Yost will write and executive produce the series adaptation, with Ferguson executive producing in addition to starring. Morten Tyldum will direct and executive produce. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda will also executive produce. The series hails from AMC Studios.

“Wool” was originally a standalone short story released online. After the first self-published story became an online sensation, Howey then published a series of stories continuing the journey in subsequent books in what became the “Silo” series: “Wool,” “Shift,” and “Dust.”