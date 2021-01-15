Colton Haynes, Eliot Glazer Set Peacock Pilot Presentation, Ilana Glazer to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Eliot Glazer and Colton Haynes are attached to star in a comedy project that has a pilot presentation order at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is titled “I Run Hot.” It follows the unlikely friendship between Eliot (Eliot Glazer), a gay curmudgeon who never quite fit in with the community, and Colton (Haynes), a famous #instagay who can’t help but exemplify it.

Eliot will write and executive produce the show in addition to starring, with Haynes co-executive producing as well as starring. “Broad City” co-creator and star Ilana Glazer is attached as an executive producer and will also direct. Pete Aronson will also executive produce. Radical Media is producing the presentation, with Universal Television and AMC Studios set to co-produce the series.

“I Run Hot” would mark the first lead role of Eliot’s career. He has previously appeared in roles on shows like “Broad City” opposite Ilana, in addition to working as a writer and consulting producer on the show. He recently appeared in the HBO Max film “An American Pickle” alongside Seth Rogen. His other writing credits include “Younger,” “New Girl,” and “Teachers.”

He is repped by Artists First.

Haynes is best known for his role as Roy Harper / Arsenal in The CW’s “Arrow” as well as for playing Jackson Whittemore in MTV’s “Teen Wolf.” His other recent TV credits include “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” and “The Grinder.” He also appeared in the 2017 film “Rough Night,” in which Ilana starred.

He is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.