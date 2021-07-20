Color Farm Media Teams With WarnerMedia OneFifty to Develop Scripted TV Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Color Farm Media has partnered with WarnerMedia OneFifty to develop a slate of scripted television projects, Variety has learned exclusively.

The media company and WarnerMedia content innovation hub will focus on developing projects featuring underrepresented creative talent.

“We are thrilled to partner with WarnerMedia OneFifty,” said Color Farm co-founder Erika Alexander. “The brand is unlike any other in the industry and sets a new standard that other studios should aspire to – creating more equitable relationships between creatives and producers.”

The first three projects under the deal are:

–“Sex On Wheels,” a live-action, half-hour television series created by Larime and Sylv Taylor, a non-binary, disabled couple. It tells the story of Morning Glory “Mo” Schoener, a disabled mouth artist who draws sexy women for a living but has never felt sexy herself. She is in a self-destructive downward spiral of grief, alcohol, and doubt. Oddly enough, she is about to find herself and her power by getting naked on the Internet and becoming a “sometimes-cam” girl.

–“Brown Goods,” based on a property created by Alexander. It is a one hour drama series about the pioneering Black liquor salesmen and Black ad men of the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s that takes on the myth that there were only white Mad Men on Madison Avenue shaping the consumer retail industry.

–“Winona, Inc.,” an animated series based on the book and characters created by Atlanta-based author / illustrator, Edwina Owens Elliott. This story is a fun and sexy romp inside the celebrity-filled life of Winona Warner, the shrewd and savvy owner of New York City’s hottest modeling agency. Retired from a legendary career on the catwalk, the former supermodel uses instinct, experience, and a wild, rowdy past to stay on top of the cut-throat world of high fashion.

“We are thrilled and excited to be collaborating with Color Farm on this exciting and powerful slate of projects,” said Axel Caballero, head of WarnerMedia OneFifty and vice president of artistic and cultural innovations. “It truly captures the vision of the amazing artists involved and that of 150.”

Color Farm recently produced the podcast “Reparations: The Big Payback” in partnership with Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartMedia. Last year, they produced Dawn Porter’s award-winning documentary film “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”

Color Farm is repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment.