Tennis Star Coco Gauff Drops Out of Tokyo Olympics After Positive COVID Test

Tennis player Coco Gauff has become the latest star athlete to drop out of the Tokyo Olympic games, which are set to begin later this week under unprecedented restrictions for an event designed to bring together a global audience.

On Sunday, Gauff confirmed via social media that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and thus will skip the competition in Tokyo. The 17-year-old prodigy said that representing her country at the Olympics “has always been a dream of mine,” and she expressed her hope that “there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” she wrote on Twitter.

Already delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo games are set to begin Friday and run through Aug. 8. The competitions will unfold largely without spectators as a precaution against turning the two-week celebration of athleticism into a global super-spreader event.

Other stars in the tennis world — notably Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal — are also sitting out the 2021 summer games.