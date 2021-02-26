‘Cobra Kai’ Promotes Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List to Series Regulars for Season 4, Show Adds Two to Cast

“Cobra Kai” has promoted both Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List to series regular status ahead of Season 4 on Netflix.

Rubio has been with the show since Season 1 in the role of Carmen Diaz, the mother of Johnny Lawrence’s star pupil, Miguel. List joined the show in Season 2 as Tory Nichols, a tough-as-nails member of Cobra Kai.

In addition, both Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien have joined Season 4. Young will recur as Kenny, a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself. O’Brien will recur as Devon, a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she’s provoked.

Rubio’s past credits include the Netflix shows “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” and “Master of None.” In film, she has appeared in “How to Be Single,” “The Hudson Tribes,” and “The Girl in Trouble.”

She is repped by Buchwald, JWS Entertainment, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

List is known for her role in the Disney series “Jessie” and the spinoff “Bunk’d.” Other credits include “Happy Together,” “Light as a Feather,” and the Adam Sandler Netflix film “Hubie Halloween.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Schreck Rose.

Young previously starred in Nickelodeon’s “Cousins For Life” and has held roles on Showtime’s “Shameless,” NBC’s “The Good Place,” ABC’s “Mixed-ish,” and Freeform’s “The Fosters” among others.

He is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and Treadwell Entertainment.

O’Brien was one of 11 young actors selected by Nickelodeon to study at the renowned Second City Training Center in Chicago in 2019. She previously performed in theatrical productions of “Annie” and “School of Rock.”