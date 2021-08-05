‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 to Premiere in December on Netflix

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will premiere in December on Netflix.

“Fasten your gi, tighten your belt. Karate is coming to the world’s biggest stage,” the voiceover in a teaser for Season 4 of the Emmy-nominated comedy series says.

While the teaser is referring to the All Valley Karate Tournament, technically the show itself has already brought karate to one of the largest global stages in Netflix.

(“Cobra Kai,” which is a continuation of the beloved 1980s “Karate Kid” franchise, originally premiered in 2018 as a part of YouTube Premium’s lineup. When that service got out of the originals game, Netflix acquired the first two seasons as library content and then greenlit third and fourth seasons anew.)

Everyone’s favorite long-time rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawence (William Zabka) are featured in the teaser, along with John Kreese (Martin Kove) and younger blood including Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan).

Quick promotional shots of the actors in character are cut together with footage of them training from the season itself, in addition to a special throwback moment from the original film franchise. All serves to prove how “the soul of the valley is on the line.”

“Cobra Kai” also stars Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo and Peyton List. It comes from co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. They executive produce alongside Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett and Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka serve as co-executive producers.

The third season, which dropped on New Year’s Day 2021, picked up four Emmy nominations, including one in the inaugural stunt performance category and one in the coveted comedy series category.

Watch the “Cobra Kai” Season 4 teaser below: