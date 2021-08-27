‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

“Cobra Kai” has been renewed for Season 5 at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The news of the renewal comes before Season 4 of the critically-acclaimed series has premiered. The new season of the series is scheduled to debut in December 2021, with Season 5 set to start shooting this fall in Atlanta.

The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, continues the story of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra Kai students and the Miyagi-do students. He and his long-time Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) ultimately decide to team up to stop the violence and take down John Kreese (Martin Kove), who has taken control of Cobra Kai from Johnny.

The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchannan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Peyton List, and Vanessa Rubio. “Karate Kid” star Elisabeth Shoe also made an appearance in Season 3, as did “Karate Kid Part 2” stars Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto, and Traci Toguchi.

“Cobra Kai” has been met with strong critical praise since it launched. Most recently, the show received four Emmy nominations, including for best comedy series.

The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who also executive produce via their company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Television produces.