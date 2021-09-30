‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Team With yes Studios to Develop Follow-Up to Israeli Series ‘Red Band’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The creators of “Cobra Kai” and yes Studios have teamed to develop a followup to the Israeli mockumentary series “Red Band,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald will executive produce the new series, titled “The New Red,” under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Counterbalance’s head of development, Dina Hillier, will also executive produce. “Cobra Kai” co-executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce. yes Studios managing director Danna Stern and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group will executive produce alongside Barak Bar Cohen, and Ari Pfeffer and Aviram Buhris of the original series. Sony Pictures Television will produce.

The original series followed an all-puppet band led by Red Orbarch, an aging rock star whose best days are behind him, and for whom the present is a confusing world in which his rocker behaviors are no longer acceptable.

In “The New Red,” Red is a judge on a middling singing competition, trying to get sober for the first time in his life while he attempts to fix the relationships his addiction destroyed. Pfeffer voices and puppeteers Red.

“At Counterbalance, we always look for unique ways into character-driven stories, and ‘The New Red’ certainly delivers on all fronts,” said Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald. “From the first time we watched the pilot we were hooked – Red is a wholly unique character who takes the audience on a wild journey of equal parts humor and pathos. We are thrilled writer Michael Jonathan Smith came aboard to bring Red to life and are excited to be partnering with Ari, Aviram and the incredible team at Yes Studios to bring this IP to the world stage.”

Red Band was created by MYTV’s Lee Yardeni and Buhris. The show gained a cult following since its debut in 2008. The all-puppet band featured on the show then began touring the country with a live stage show.

Smith has been a writer on “Cobra Kai” from its launch. “The New Red” marks the second new series on which he is the writer. It was previously reported that he is writing a series based on the “Twisted Metal” games for Sony Pictures Television with Anthony Mackie attached to star. Smith is currently under an overall deal at Sony. He is repped by Verve, 3Arts and MiloknayWeiner LLP.

“We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Counterbalance as we let Red Orbarch loose on to the world; we have no doubt that audiences will love this fuzzy purple rock star – as much as we do,” Buhris said.

In addition to “Cobra Kai,” Counterbalance is currently developing a number of projects under their own overall deal with Sony. They recently released the road trip comedy “Plan B” on Hulu and are prepping an “Ancient Aliens” movie with Heald set to direct.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are repped by CAA. Heald’s attorney is Behr Abramson Levy. Hurwitz and Schlossberg’s attorney is Hansen Jacobson.

“‘Red Band’ is an iconic and perennial Israeli brand, and it’s an honor to be able to bring its latest incarnation – The New Red to US and global audiences with the creative team at Counterbalance, who share our love of these zany characters and the unique world which they inhibit,” said Stern.

yes Studios has produced multiple other shows in recent years. Among those is “Fauda,” “Shtisel,” and “Your Honor.”