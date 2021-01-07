CNN Posts Highest Total Day Viewership Ever Amid Washington D.C. Riot

CNN saw the highest total day viewership in the history of the network during yesterday’s riot in Washington D.C.

According to Nielsen overnight figures, CNN posted 5.22 million viewers in total day viewership. In the key news demographic of adults 25-54, the network posted 1.83 million viewers also in total day. MSNBC was second in total day with just over 4 million in total viewers and 972,000 in the demo. Fox News was third with just under 3 million total viewers and 733,000 in the demo.

In primetime, CNN was also first with 8.2 million total viewers and 3.11 million in the demo. MSNBC was again second with 7.4 million total viewers and 1.96 million in the key demo. Fox News was third among the cable news networks with 4.58 million total viewers and 1.15 million in the demo.

On Wednesday afternoon, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol Building as members of Congress were attempting to count the electoral votes that would formally declare Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Lawmakers were evacuated as the rioters breached barricades. Thousands of protesters, waving “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and shouting “stop the steal,” flooded Capitol Hill and paraded through National Statuary Hall, creating a tense standoff with law enforcement that dissolved into violence. Tear gas was deployed in the Rotunda and shots were fired. Video from the scene showed the demonstrators smashing windows and climbing into the building. Police inside the House chamber were seen with their guns drawn as people forced their way inside.