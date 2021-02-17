CNN Overhauls Daytime, With New Anchors in Morning, Afternoon Slots

CNN shook up its daytime schedule, unveiling a series of changes that will affect both its “New Day” morning program as well as its afternoon programming — the latest in a series of change at the nation’s big mainstream TV news outlets in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The WarnerMedia cable-news outlet intends to move early-afternoon anchor Brianna Keilar to co-host “New Day” with John Berman, pair morning host Alisyn Camerota with Victor Blackwell in the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. slot previously led by Brooke Baldwin and feature Ana Cabrera at 1 p.m. weekdays. The moves come as CNN has been working to feature a lineup of anchors from more diverse backgrounds than it has in the past. Internal dynamics played a factor in the decisions as well: Camerota has made known for some time that she was eager to break out of the morning-news grind, according to people familiar with the matter.

The moves were announced Wednesday by CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker during the network’s daily morning production meeting. During the conference call, Zucker took pains to thank Baldwin, who announced Tuesday she intended to leave the network in mid-April.

More to come…