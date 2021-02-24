CNBC Will Replace ‘Squawk Alley’ With ‘TechCheck’

CNBC, the business-news cable outlet not known for making big changes to its daytime programing lineup, is doing just that.

The NBCUniversal-owned network intends to replace “Squawk Alley,” a technology-focused hour that has been slotted at 11 a.m. since May of 2014, with “TechCheck,” an hour with similar focus.

The hour will be CNBC’s first that is anchored from both the east and west coasts. Jon Fortt and Carl Quintanilla, who have been anchoring “Squawk Alley,” will continue to hold forth from CNBC’s New Jersey studios, while Deirdre Bosa will join from California. Julia Boorstin, CNBC’s senior media and entertainment reporter will also take part regularly from Los Angeles. CNBC reporters including Josh Lipton and Kate Rooney will be featured, along with staffers from CNBC.com. Todd Bonin will be the show’s senior executive producer.

“Investors now have embraced a broad universe of technology stocks and understand deeply how those companies are changing the way we live,” said Dan Colarusso, senior vice president of CNBC Business News, in a prepared statement. “‘TechCheck’ will be the place where CNBC plugs into their thinking and arms them to make the most of those opportunities.”

Executives expect the show to focus on FAANG stocks, emerging public companies and tech start-ups, while addressing big changes in sectors including energy, transportation, gaming and media.

Each of the anchors brings years of experience. Fortt, previously a writer for Fortune, joined CNBC in 2010. Quintanilla is also an anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” and “Squawk on the Street,” and has been with CNBC and NBC News since 1999. Bosa has served as a technology reporter for CNBC in the network’s San Francisco bureau since October 2016, and previously co-anchored CNBC programs for audiences in Europe and Asia. Boorstin, who has been with CNBC for nearly 15 years, was previously a writer with Fortune.