‘Clue’ Animated Series in the Works at Fox

An animated series based on the classic board game “Clue” is in development at Fox, Variety has learned.

Fox Entertainment has partnered with Hasbro’s content studio eOne and Bento Box Entertainment on the series, with the three companies co-producing and Bento Box providing the animation. No writers or producers are currently attached to the project.

“‘Colonel Mustard…In the Conservatory…With the lead pipe.’ By just hearing these colorful phrases alone, you immediately know what they mean — leaving no mystery as to why ‘Clue’ is one of the most beloved board games-turned-IP of all time. We couldn’t be more excited to develop it as an animated series along with eOne and Bento Box,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment.

“Clue” was originally released as a board game in 1949. It was invented by Anthony E. Pratt during World War II to pass time during air raid drills in England. In the game, players must sort through clues to determine which of the guests at a dinner party at a mansion — Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green and Dr. Orchid — killed their host, Mr. Boddy. The game has been exported to more than 30 countries and has 324 different potential plots for players to solve.

“We’re thrilled to team up once again with our great partners at Fox and Bento Box on this exciting new series,” said Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president of global scripted programming. “’Clue’ is an iconic whodunit property that exudes mystery and intrigue, and has fans all over the world. We can’t wait to share our reimagined animated version with audiences.”

Should the project go forward, it would not be the first time “Clue” has been adapted for the screen. It was previously adapted into the cult classic comedy film of the same name, which was released in 1985. The cast included comedy icons like Madeline Kahn, Tim Curry, Martin Mull, and Christopher Lloyd. A remake of the film has been in development for years.

“Clue” is the second animated project Fox has announced this week. The network announced on Monday that it has ordered an animated comedy set in ancient Greece from Dan Harmon under Harmon’s broadcast network-only exclusive direct animation deal with Fox Entertainment.