VC Investor Clinton Foy Joins UTA as General Partner, Venture Capital

Longtime venture investment executive, esports investor and former Square Enix COO Clinton Foy has joined UTA as a general partner in its venture capital division, where he will be tasked with growing and developing the company’s investment platforms, from direct investing to venture capital investments to fund development.

“Clinton’s deep background in the venture capital community and proven track record of raising and investing capital for funds and startups across entertainment and tech makes him a strong fit for UTA’s entrepreneurial DNA,” said UTA chief executive officer Jeremy Zimmer. “UTA has ambitious plans to expand our footprint in the venture capital space, and Clinton will play a big role in taking us to the next level.”

UTA Ventures has built, advised and invested in over 40 companies, such as Masterclass, Cameo, Patreon, Cloud9, Pocket.watch, Radish Fiction, and NTWRK.

Before boarding UTA, Foy was general partner and managing director at Crosscut Ventures, serving as the lead investor in a number of companies, including Streamlabs, PlayVS, FitOn, esports franchise Immortals and IGC.gg, the latter of which he co-founded and incubated. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer of gaming company Square Enix, whose properties include “Final Fantasy,” “Dragon Quest,” “Tomb Raiders,” and “Space Invaders.”

“I’m thrilled to join the UTA Ventures team to grow and diversify the company’s direct investing and new venture funds,” said Foy. “UTA Ventures is a highly innovative group in the industry, which I have admired for some time. I look forward to working with my new partners and colleagues across the company. The opportunity to fund and build the future of tech, entertainment and new platforms with top creators, gamers, artists, talent and athletes is truly a privilege.”