‘Clarice’ Co-Creator Jenny Lumet Sets CBS Studios Overall Deal

Jenny Lumet has signed a four-year overall deal with CBS Studios.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the deal is in the eight-figure range. Lumet most recently co-created the CBS drama series “Clarice,” on which she also serves as an executive producer.

“I feel genuine support and creative partnership at CBS Studios,” said Lumet. “It means the world to me that I can continue to work in so many different genres and know they’re behind me all the way. I’m so excited for this next step with such a forward-thinking team. A special thank you to George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf and Bryan Seabury for continuing to believe!”

In addition to her work on “Clarice,” Lumet is currently an executive producer on “Star Trek: Discovery.” She is the co-creator and showrunner on the upcoming Paramount Plus series “The Man Who Fell to Earth” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, a co-creator and executive producer on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and the creator and executive producer of “Blackbird: Lena Horne and America” at Showtime. Lumet also co-write the “Star Trek: Short Treks” episode “Runaway.”

“Jenny is such a wonderfully gifted writer whose skills are not limited to any specific genre,” said CBS Studios President David Stapf. “Whether it’s exploring complex characters like ‘Clarice’ or world-building stories such as ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ and ‘Star Trek,’ Jenny writes with an insight and authenticity that reveals a universal humanity. There’s nothing she cannot do. We feel so fortunate to be continuing our relationship with her.”

Lumet is also known for her feature writing. She wrote the screenplay for the critically-acclaimed 2008 film “Rachel Getting Married” and most recently worked on the 2017 reboot of “The Mummy.”

She has served on the council of the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) and the board of the Writers Guild Initiative, during which time she generated the WGAE’s first Diversity Caucus.

She is repped by ICM and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.