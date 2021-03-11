‘City of Ghosts’ Series Adaptation in the Works at ABC Signature, Searchlight Television (EXCLUSIVE)

A series adaptation of the Victoria Schwab novel “City of Ghosts” is in the works at ABC Signature and Searchlight Television, Variety has learned exclusively.

David Lowery and Sehaj Sethi are attached to write the adaptation, with Lowery also onboard to direct. Schwab will executive produce along with with Sailor Bear’s Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston, Britt Poulton, and G-Base’s Danielle Robinson, Gerard Butler, and Alan Siegel.

“City of Ghosts” follows a young teenage girl, Cass, who finds herself embroiled in an epic battle between ghosts and humanity as she discovers powers to see a spectral world beyond “the Veil” and to fight the evil forces within. Cass accompanies her parents to Edinburgh, where they will host a TV show about the bloodiest chapters of history, and where she will discover her gifts in one of the most haunted places on earth.

Lowery previously wrote and directed films like “The Old Man & the Gun,” “Pete’s Dragon,” and “A Ghost Story.” He is also writing and directing the upcoming feature “Peter Pan & Wendy.” He is repped by WME, Management 360, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Sethi most recently wrote for the CW series “Two Sentence Horror Stories.” She is repped by Rain Management Group and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

The “City of Ghosts” news is the latest about an adaptation of Schwab’s work this week. Variety previously reported that Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook are attached to star in the Netflix series “First Kill,” which is based on the short story of the same name by Schwab.