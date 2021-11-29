‘Chucky’ Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network, Syfy

“Chucky” has been renewed for Season 2 at USA Network and Syfy.

The series, based on the “Child’s Play” horror film franchise, will air its season finale on Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with the full first season then available to stream on Peacock starting Dec. 1. The new season will debut in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with ‘Chucky,’” said series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Don Mancini. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

In the series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Season 1 stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones, with Brad Dourif providing the voice of Chucky as he did in the films. The recurring cast includes Devon Sawa and Jennifer Tilly.

Mancini is known for penning all seven films in the franchise, of which he has also directed three. He adapted the films for television in addition to serving as showrunner and executive producer. David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and Harley Peyton also executive produce. UCP serves as the studio.

“Chucky” is one of the few original scripted shows on both Syfy and USA Network, both of which are under the NBCUniversal umbrella. USA recently announced that its crime drama “The Sinner” would end upon the conclusion of its fourth season on Dec. 1. USA also technically still has “Dirty John” on its roster, but the show has not been officially renewed for a third season at the time of this publishing. Syfy also has the series “Resident Alien” starring Alan Tudyk and the recently launched horror drama “Day of the Dead.”