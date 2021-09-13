First Look at Christopher Walken, ‘Poldark’ Star Eleanor Tomlinson in Stephen Merchant’s ‘The Outlaws’

The BBC and Amazon have released new images of Christopher Walken (“Severance”) and “Poldark” star Eleanor Tomlinson in upcoming Stephen Merchant production “The Outlaws.”

The show, which is written and directed by Merchant (“Jojo Rabbit”), marks Walken’s first role in a British television series. In one of the first images from the show, (above) he can be seen in an orange high-vis jacket leaning against a graffiti-covered wall.

Tomlinson, meanwhile, swaps corsets and bosom-bearing gowns for ’80s style padded jackets and a trilby in “The Outlaws,” which was previously known as “The Offenders.”

Eleanor Tomlinson in ‘The Outlaws’ BBC

The plot of the show focuses on seven strangers with disparate lives who find themselves thrown together as they finish a Community Payback scheme – which is a non-custodial sentence sometimes handed down for less severe crimes – in Bristol, in the South West of England. The scheme requires participants to wear high-vis orange vests as they carry out their tasks.

As the show develops the audience learns more about each character, glimpsing the person beneath the archetype. And as the seven individuals develop their friendships, they find themselves coming together to protect one member from being targeted by a vicious criminal gang.

The six-part limited series, which will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. followed by Amazon Prime in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordic countries, also stars Rhianne Barreto (“Honour”), Gamba Cole (“Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle”), Darren Boyd (“Killing Eve”), Clare Perkins (“EastEnders”), Jessica Gunning (“Back”) and Charles Babalola (“Bancroft”).

BBC Studios will handle global distribution.