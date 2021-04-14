Christina Jackson Joins FX Pilot ‘Spook Who Sat by the Door’

Christina Jackson has been cast in a leading role in the FX pilot based on the Sam Greenlee novel “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” Variety has learned.

The project was ordered to pilot at FX in February. Jackson will star opposite series lead Y’lan Noel. She will play Joy Freeman, an up-and-coming attorney committed to making a difference in her community and Dan’s (Noel) wife.

“The Spook Who Sat By The Door” was previously adapted into a film in 1973 with Lawrence Cook in the lead role. The story follows Dan Freeman, the fictional first African American CIA officer hired by the agency in the late 1960s. The story chronicles the quest of Freeman, who was recruited as part of an affirmative-action program. After a very competitive selection process he trains in high-level combat and espionage. However, following this arduous training, this model recruit is rewarded with a post in the reprographics (aka photocopying) department, “left by the door” as a token of the CIA’s “racial equality.”

Jackson will next be seen alongside Jonathan Majors in the Sony film “Devotion.” She also recently wrapped production on the Apple basketball drama series “Swagger.” She is perhaps best known for her role as Sally-Ann in the WGN America series “Outsiders.” Her other TV credits include “The Good Fight,” “Deception,” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

She is repped by Paradigm, MKSD Talent Management, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and Bespoke Publicity.

The pilot will be written by Leigh Dana Jackson, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez will also executive produce on behalf of Lee Daniels Entertainment. The book was originally optioned through the Daniels’ Inclusion Fund. Gerard McMurray will direct the pilot in addition to executive producing. 20th Television will produce.