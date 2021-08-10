Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Condition

Primetime Emmy winning actor Christina Applegate has revealed a multiple sclerosis condition via a Twitter post late on Monday evening.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it,” the “Dead to Me” actor posted.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

“As one of my friends that has MS said “we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo,” Applegate added.

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Variety has reached out to Applegate’s representation.

Applegate won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for “Friends” in 2003. She was nominated in the same category for the same show in 2004. In 2008 and 2009, Applegate was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for “Samantha Who?” In 2019 and 2020, she was nominated in the lead actress category again for “Dead to Me,” which was also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

The actor also scored Golden Globe nominations in the best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy for “Dead to Me,” “Samantha Who?” and “Jesse” and has also been nominated multiple times at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the People’s Choice Awards.

As a child actor, Applegate shot to fame with her role on Fox sitcom “Married… with Children.” Her best known film roles include “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” (1991), “The Big Hit” (1998), “The Sweetest Thing” (2002), “Grand Theft Parsons” (2003) and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004).

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance. It is treatable in most cases, though life expectancy is slightly reduced. It is twice or three times more common in women than men.