Taylor Kitsch Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Series ‘Terminal List’

Taylor Kitsch will star alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon’s television adaptation of Jack Carr’s bestselling novel “The Terminal List,” Variety has confirmed. The series is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The “Friday Night Lights” actor will play Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL and the best friend of James Reece, played by Pratt.

“The Terminal List” follows Reece after his entire platoon of SEALS is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. When Reece returns home to his family, he questions his own culpability with muddled memories of the event. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him. Edwards uses his CIA Ground Branch access and operator skillset to help Reece seek his vengeance.

The series is executive produced by Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antonia Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck. Carr is also attached to executive produce, as well as showrunner and writer David DiGilio. The show was first reported as being in development last February, with Amazon ordering it to series last May.

For the small screen, Kitsch most recently portrayed cult leader David Koresh in Paramount Networks’ “Waco,” which he also executive produced. Prior to that, he starred in HBO’s “True Detective” with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn. Up next, Kitsch will star in StudioCanal TV’s “Shadowplay,” in which he headlines along with Michael C. Hall and Logan Marshall-Green.

Kitsch is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Range Media Partners.

Deadline first reported the casting announcement.