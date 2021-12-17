Chris Noth Dropped by A3 Artists Agency Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor Chris Noth has been dropped as a client by talent agency A3 Artists Agency, a day after sexual assault allegations were leveled at the former “Law & Order” and “Sex and the City” star.

Noth had only recently signed with A3 earlier this year. The actor was accused of rape by two women in separate incidents in a report published Thursday by the Hollywood Reporter. Noth has denied the allegations as “categorically false” and has said the incidents from 2004 and 2015 were consensual.

News of A3 parting ways with Noth was first reported by Deadline.

More to come