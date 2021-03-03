Chris Harrison to Sit Down With Michael Strahan on ‘GMA’ Amid ‘The Bachelor’ Controversy

Amid brewing controversy, “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is set to have his moment in the hot seat with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America.”

The interview was pre-taped on Wednesday, Variety has learned, and is set to air on Thursday morning.

In a cross-synergistic interview (both “The Bachelor” and “GMA” are major ABC properties), Harrison will discuss the racist scandal that caused him to step aside from the ABC dating show franchise that he has hosted since its debut in 2002.

In a preview clip, Harrison admits that his defense of current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell was a mistake.

“It was a mistake,” Harrison says. “I made a mistake. I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that.”

The longtime host will not be part of the “After the Final Rose” episode, which serves as the season finale. Emmanuel Acho is stepping in to replace Harrison for that particular episode, which airs after the final of Matt James’ season of ‘The Bachelor,” on Mar. 15.

No word yet on whether Harrison will return for the next season within the franchise that is heading into production this year, which is the 17th season of “The Bachelorette.” The network has not made any indication of Harrison’s future with the franchise.

Harrison has continuously received widespread criticism after an interview on “Extra” with former “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay, where he spoke extensively through a 14-minute discussion, seemingly defending a racist controversy swirling around frontrunner contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, whose former photos resurfaced on social media, showing her in attendance at an Old South plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. She also allegedly liked photos on social media containing the Confederate flag.

Ever since appearing as the first-ever Black lead on the franchise, starring as “The Bachelorette” in 2017, Lindsay has spoken out extensively against the show’s issues with race and diversity. Earlier this week, on her podcast, she suggested that production should pause on “The Bachelorette” until the Harrison scandal is handled in a meaningful and productive way.

ABC and Warner Bros., which produces “The Bachelor” franchise, has not released any statement regarding the scandal. However, producers of “The Bachelor” posted a statement on Twitter this week, supporting Lindsay and taking a strong stance against online bullying that she has endured, ever since her interview with Harrison.