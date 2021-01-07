‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Gets His Own Bobblehead: ‘I Feel Like I’ve Finally Made It’

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison is getting a big head.

Harrison now has his own bobbleheads thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

“I feel like I’ve finally made it by having a Bobblehead,” Harrison said of the new collectables. “These are so fun and the perfect addition to any dramatic event.”

One of the two new items features Harrison sitting next to a rose bouquet and a group of candles, which light up. In the other, Harrison holds a removable rose. They are available exclusively through the Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

“Chris Harrison has become one of the most beloved hosts on television and we think these Bobbleheads will be a huge hit with Bachelor Nation,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “We’re excited to be collaborating with Chris on these unique Bobbleheads that will become the centerpieces of watch parties across the globe.”

Sklar’s company recently released bobbleheads of Dr. Anthony Fauci, with partial proceeds benefiting COVID-19 relief.

Harrison has hosted “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs since the first show in 2002, and the Bobbleheads both pay tribute to his connection to the franchise. Prior to making his mark on the ABC show, the host began his career as a sports reporter after a college soccer run.

Season 25 of “The Bachelor” premiered on Monday, with the new batch of contestants competing for a chance at star Matt James’ heart. Harrison returned to host the season after recently appearing on Season 16 of “The Bachelorette,” which featured two different women in the main role.