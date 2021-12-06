Chris Cuomo Stops Weekday SiriusXM Program

Chris Cuomo, terminated from a prominent CNN anchor job over the weekend, is giving up another perch.

Cuomo is also leaving SiriusXM, where he hosted a regular weekday radio program, “Let’s Get After It” — a title borrowed from a catchphrase he employed as part of his primetime program on CNN.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Cuomo said via a Twitter post Monday. “That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show.” Brian Ross, an investigative journalist, appeared Monday afternoon during Cuomo’s time slot.

“Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, ‘Let’s Get After It’ will no longer air,” SiriusXM said in a statement. “We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”

Cuomo’s decision to step away from the radio program takes place after he has come under intense scrutiny for the way he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the politician grappled with multiple accusations of sexual harassment. In documents recently released by the New York State Attorney General, the younger Cuomo communicates about how he is helping to track down leads on some accusers and talking about strategy with some of his brother’s political aides.

More to come…