Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN

CNN fired Chris Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, on Saturday, in the wake of revelations he had helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while he faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment — a breach of journalistic ethics and in ways of which CNN management had not previously been aware.

The WarnerMedia-backed news outlet, which suspended Chris Cuomo earlier this week, said it would continue its investigation into the work he did for his sibling. The company also said it had retained an outside law firm to conduct its review, citing “additional information that “has come to light.” CNN intends to continue to investigate its former employee’s behavior despite its decision.

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

Cuomo, who in the past has acknowledged he felt his family ties were stronger than his journalism callings, reiterated some of that in a new statement. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo wrote in a statement on his official Twitter. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

A spokesman for CNN did not respond immediately to a query seeking additional information.

On Tuesday, CNN announced that it was suspending Cuomo “indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” as it reviewed his actions. A passel of messages and communications released by the Attorney General revealed that Chris Cuomo was actively involved in tracking down leads about stories that might affect his brother’s political status. Cuomo also spoke regularly with his brother’s senior staffers during this period. The former news anchor has acknowledged an error in judgment on this matter, but has sated that he felt compelled by family ties.

“I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past. I mean it. The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help,” Cuomo said on Wednesday during an XM Satellite Radio show that he regularly hosts. “I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, and I mean it.”

Cuomo’s departure now leaves the WarnerMedia network without its most-watched anchor.

Before Cuomo’s termination, CNN had recruited Anderson Cooper, who usually anchors the network’s 8 p.m. hour, to fill in for Cuomo during his 9 p.m. slot on Tuesday evening. CNN’s Saturday morning hour host Michael Smerconish is set to fill in for Cuomo’s former time slot next week.