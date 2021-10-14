Chloe x Halle, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Cohen to Participate in GLAAD’s Spirit Day

LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD announced a preliminary list of celebrities, shows and networks set to participate in this year’s Spirit Day, the anti-bullying campaign taking place on Oct. 21.

Among the names announced are Zuri Adele, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Michael Judson Berry, Michael Bolton, Bob The Drag Queen, Kent Boyd, Crystal Lee Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Aria Brooks, Ever Carradine, Fernando Carsa, Philemon Chambers, Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman, Chloe x Halle, Malia Civetz, Garrett Clayton, Andy Cohen, Jason Collins, Jasmine Davis, Scott Evan Davis, Ellen DeGeneres, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Lisa Durupt, Gabriel Feitosa, August Getty, Christopher Gorham, Harper Grae, Kat Graham, Frankie Grande, Mollee Gray, The Greeting Committee, Kahmora Hall, Rachael Harris, Ty Herndon, Kathy Ireland, Jeka Jane, Jordy, Natacha Karam, Isis King, Victoria Konefal, Carson Kressley, Matty Maggiacomo, Kevin Mambo, Meredith Marks, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Michael & Matt, MK xyz, Kron Moore, Jessica Morris, Mya, Amber Nash, Annika Noelle, Eureka O’Hara, Misha Osherovich, Emily Osment, Maite Perroni, Planningtorock, Olivia Ponton, Carrie Preston, Colleen Quigley, Miki Ratsula, Michael Ray, Maggie Rose, Ravi Roth, Allison Russell, Abigail Savage, Shangela, J.J. Soria, Hailee Steinfeld, the cast of “This Is Us,” Amanda Troop, Garfield Wilson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Wrabel, Jaime Wyatt and Gregory Zarian.

Target, Visible and Wells Fargo are presenting sponsors while Sally Hansen and Mars Wrigley’s Skittles are official sponsors. Community sponsors include Amazon, Kellogg Company, Kirkland & Ellis, the NBA, the WNBA, the NFL, Nike and Shutterfly.

On-air talent across CNBC, “Despierta América,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Hoy Día,” “The Q Agenda” and “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will also participate. “B Positive,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” Comedy Central, CMT, “El Gordo y la Flaca,” “FBI,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Grown-ish,” “Good Trouble,” “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “Ghosts,” iHeartMedia, “La Casa de los Famosos,” LATV, Logo, “Magnum P.I.,” MTV, “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Pantaya, Paramount Network, “Primer Impacto,” Pop TV, Telemundo, TV Land, Univision, VH1, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia will all take part.

The spheres at Amazon’s Seattle campus, Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington and NASDAQ will all “go purple” for Spirit Day. Other participating organizations include the MLB, the National Black Justice Coalition, NYC Pride, PFLAG, the Trevor Project, the Transgender Law Center, and the UN Free & Equal campaign.

GLAAD previously announced the kick off of 2021 Spirit Day with the auction of the Syro Rancho platform shoes worn by comedian and “Saturday Night” Live star Bowen Yang to the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. The auction is open from now until October 16.

GLAAD encourages people around the world to wear purple or go purple online on Spirit Day in a stand against bullying and to show support for LGBTQ youth, as purple symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag. For more information visit glaad.org/spiritday and follow #SpiritDay.