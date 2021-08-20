Chloë Sevigny Joins Texting Suicide Case Limited Series ‘Girl From Plainville’ at Hulu

Chloë Sevigny has joined the cast of the Hulu limited series “The Girl From Plainville.”

She joins previously announced series stars Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan in the series. Fanning stars as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting-suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Sevigny will star as Lynn Roy, Coco’s mother. She’s described as intelligent and caring, with a dry sense of humor. As she grapples with guilt over her son’s death, she faces adversity with stoic determination and discovers that his life was more complicated than she had thought.

This marks the second Hulu true crime series that Sevigny has joined. She previously appeared in the streamer’s Emmy-winning limited series “The Act,” which detailed the true story of the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter, Gypsy Rose. Sevigny previously won a Golden Globe for her role in the HBO drama “Big Love,” with shows like “Bloodline,” “We Are Who We Are,” “Russian Doll,” and “American Horror Story” among her other TV roles. On the film side, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “Boys Don’t Cry” and has starred in other features like “Queen & Slim,” “The Dead Don’t Die,” and “American Psycho.”

Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus will co-write the series and serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward will also executive produce. Barron and Erin Lee Carr will serve as consulting producers. UCP will serve as the studio, while Kelly Funke will oversee the project for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions. Littleton Road is currently under an overall deal at UCP. Lisa Cholodenko is set to direct and executive produce the three of the eight episodes.