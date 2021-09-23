Chinasa Ogbuagu, Kelly AuCoin Among Nine Cast in ‘Girl From Plainville’ Series at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu has added nine actors in recurring roles to the upcoming series “The Girl From Plainville,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Chinasa Ogbuagu (“Mare of Easttown,” “Nurse Jackie”), Kelly AuCoin (“Billions,” “The Americans”), Scott William Winters (“Oz,” “City on a Hill”), Kristin Griffith (“Succession,” “The Devil All the Time”), Ella Rubin (“The Chair,” “Gossip Girl”), Megan Lawless (“The Hate U Give,” “Play by Play”), John Henry Ward (“Yes, God, Yes,” “Murder Chose Me”), Leah Thompkins (“Unaware,” “Dead of Night”), and Callie McClincy (“Chicago Med,” “Outcast”) have all joined the drama series.

They join previously announced cast members Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, and Norbert Leo Butz.

“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s controversial “texting-suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s (Fanning) relationship with Conrad Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Full character descriptions for the new additions to the cast can be found below.

Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus will co-write the series and serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward will also executive produce. Barron and Erin Lee Carr will serve as consulting producers. UCP will serve as the studio, while Kelly Funke will oversee the project for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions. Littleton Road is currently under an overall deal at UCP. Lisa Cholodenko, Zetna Fuentes, Pippa Bianco and Liz Hannah will direct.

Character descriptions:

–Chinasa Ogbuagu as “TERESA ADAMS”

TERESA ADAMS is a fearless prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office, Teresa Adams has zero tolerance for bullshit. Ogbuagu is repped by Artists & Representatives.

–Kelly AuCoin as “SCOTT GORDON”

SCOTT GORDON is the Fairhaven detective who is dogged in his investigation of Michelle Carter. AuCoin is repped by Artists & Representatives and Industry Entertainment.

–Scott William Winters as “ERIC DAWICKI”

ERIC DAWICKI is close friends with Co and the Roy family, Dawicki acted as a mentor to Coco. Warm, friendly and in touch with his emotions, he has a more modern sensibility when it comes to mental health. Winters is repped by INSURGE-Ent and Ellipsis Entertainment Group.

–Kristin Griffith as “JANICE ROY”

JANICE ROY is Co’s mother, Coco’s grandmother, Janice can come across as a softie but when you get down to it she can be just as hard as her husband (Conrad, Sr.) and son (Co). Janice is close with Coco and bonds with him about their faith. Griffith is repped by Buchwald.

–Ella Rubin as “NATALIE GIBSON”

NATALIE GIBSON is a friend of Michelle’s from school. Natalie can see that Michelle is an outsider and takes pity on her. She tries to involve Michelle but ultimately gets wrapped in the web of Michelle’s complex life. Rubin is repped by Paradigm and Kipperman Management.

–Megan Lawless as “RILEY ANDERSON”

RILEY ANDERSON is Coco’s best girl-friend, Riley has known him since they were little kids. Riley tries to stay involved in Coco’s life and let him know he has someone. Lawless is repped by Alexander White Agency, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Zero Gravity Management.

–John Henry Ward as “ADRIAN PETERS”

ADRIAN PETERS is Michelle’s friend from school, Adrian bonds with Michelle after she is indicted. Adrian is gay and knows what it’s like to be an outsider in a close-minded school. He takes Michelle to prom. Ward is repped by Alexander White Agency.

–Leah Thompkins as ”PAIGE ROY”

PAIGE ROY is Coco’s youngest sister. Paige is shielded as much as possible from the events of the series.

–Callie McClincy as “HAYDEN CARTER”

HAYDEN CARTER is Michelle’s younger sister. Hayden has spent her life in Michelle’s complicated shadow. She battles with both resenting Michelle and loving/understanding her. McClincy is repped by Forward Talent and Play Management.