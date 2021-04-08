Chi McBride Joins Pete Holmes in CBS Pro Bowling Comedy Pilot

Chi McBride has joined the untitled CBS multi-cam comedy pilot based on the life of pro bowler Tom Smallwood, Variety has learned.

In the series, after being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, seemingly ordinary man Tom (Pete Holmes) makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

McBride will star as Archie. The proud owner of the bowling alley Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry, Archie is both Tom’s mentor and longstanding father-figure. His direct and unequivocal look on life urges Tom to pursue his dream.

McBride previously starred in the CBS reboot of “Hawaii Five-0” in the role of Lou Grover. He is also known for his roles in shows like “Pushing Daisies” and “Boston Public,” as well as films like “Waiting,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” and “I, Robot.”

He is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Sean Marks.

Mark Gross will write and executive produce the pilot, with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James also executive producing. CBS Studios will produce. Gross is currently under an overall deal at the studio. He most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on the CBS multi-cam “Man With a Plan.” He was previously a writer and co-executive producer on fellow CBS comedy “Mike & Molly.”

CBS has ordered few new pilots this season, instead working through those that were sidelined by the pandemic last year. Most recently, it was announced that the cast of the multi-cam “The Three of Us” had been released. A single-cam pilot from comedian Sarah Cooper is still in contention at the network.