Chet Dave to Lead 20th Television’s Comedy Development Team

Longtime 20th exec Chet Dave has been tapped to lead the studio’s comedy division as senior vice president of comedy development, where he and his team will be tasked with shaping 20th’s comedy development strategy, identifying writers and guiding projects from pitch to series order. He replaces head of comedy Cheryl Dolins, who departed in a wave of layoffs at Walt Disney Television last December amid a broader restructuring.

“I have worked with Chet for almost a decade now and I know how incredibly passionate he is about comedy and making breakthrough television,” said Cassidy in a statement. “Producers love him and for good reason; he has incredible taste and he champions their visions like no one else. I know how committed he is to delivering great content to our Disney platforms and beyond, and to top it off he’s a kind and trustworthy colleague, despite that ridiculous fake British accent.”

London native Dave has been with the studio — then named 20th Century Fox — since 2013, first working as a coordinator under head of comedy Jonnie Davis, and was most recently vice president of comedy development, shepherding such series as Fox’s “The Last Man on Earth,” and ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Speechless.” He more recently helped to develop Steve Martin, John Hoffman and Dan Fogelman’s upcoming Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building” and Kourtney Kang’s upcoming Disney Plus series “Doogie, Kamealoha, MD.” He will report to executive vice president of development Carolyn Cassidy.

“I cannot thank Karey and Carolyn enough for this life changing opportunity,” said Dave. “I am also grateful for all of the incredible mentors I have had throughout my career, and I look forward to using my accent to get ahead even more in this new role, despite how Carolyn feels about it.”