‘Cher & The Loneliest Elephant’ Trailer Released (TV News Roundup)

The Smithsonian Channel and Paramount Plus have released a trailer for the upcoming documentary “Cher & The Loneliest Elephant,” which will premiere on Paramount Plus on April 22 as a special Earth Day presentation. It will also air on the Smithsonian Channel on May 19 at 8 p.m.

The documentary follows the international singer as she travels to Pakistan on a mission to oversee the relocation of Kaavan, who became known as the “world’s loneliest elephant” after his partner Saheli died in 2012. Using her celebrity to help drive a cause that grew out of a social media campaign, Cher teamed up with expert veterinarians, animal aid groups and sanctuary owners to give Kaavan a better life.

Also in today’s TV news roundup, Starz announced its new comedy series “Run The World” will premiere on May 16. Set in Harlem, the series follows a group of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women who are fiercely loyal best friends and navigating career highs and lows, hookups and heartbreaks that causes them to re-evaluate who they are and where they are going. “Run The World” stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker and guest star Tonya Pinkins. Series creator Leigh Davenport and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser serve as executive producers.

ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution (VIS) announced the addition of 400 hours of factual content from the Smithsonian Channel to its sales catalog. This includes titles such as “Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters,” “Making Tracks on Mars,” “Virus Hunting: Cave to Covid” and “Tomb Hunters.” They also acquired the exclusive rights to globally distribute the docuseries “A Real Dream (Un Sueño Real),” which addresses key topics such as gender equality, motherhood and sexual diversity. Additionally, VIS announced several deals for their factual portfolio. U.S. audiences can enjoy the first two seasons of “Secrets of The Royal Palaces” on American Public Television, while “ABBA: Secrets of Their Greatest Hits” and “The Story of Songs” were picked up in Poland for Canal+ and Canal+ Family. The first two seasons of “5 Mistakes That Caught a Killer” were licensed in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with Seven One Entertainment Group, revealing how key pieces of evidence have brought killers to justice. In Australia, “Diana Princess of Wales: In Her Own Words” was picked up by Nine Network, which explores Princess Diana’s personal life through recorded interviews.